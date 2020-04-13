The Debate
Riteish Deshmukh's Pictures With His Sons Prove That He's A Super Cool Dad

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh is a doting father and enjoys the company of his sons, also teaching them about life. Here is a cute video that proves he's also a cool dad.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riteish Deshmukh

Always setting goals of being a perfect husband, Riteish Deshmukh is also known to set goals for being the coolest father in Bollywood. Riteish Deshmukh's pictures with his sons prove that the actor is a doting father and some of their videos together prove he enjoys every moment with them. After his movie, Housefull 4 crossed the 150-cr mark at the box-office, Riteish Deshmukh took up the Bala Challenge with his sons and shared this super cute video. 

Riteish Deshmukh proves he is a super cool dad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Riteish Deshmukh and his sons were seen dressed up as lions for a Halloween party. Riteish Deshmukh only wore the headgear of the costume while his sons looked adorable in the lion costume. The trio looked adorable dancing to the tune of the song Bala, from Riteish Deshmukh's movie Housefull 4.

Take a look at some of their adorable pictures & videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Film 'Housefull 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Riteish Deshmukh tied a knot to actor Genelia Deshmukh in 2012 and has two sons from his marriage. His eldest son's name is Riaan Deshmukh while their youngest son's name is Rahyl Deshmukh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read: Interesting Trivia About Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film 'Baaghi 3' That Fans Need To Know 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Apart from being a cool father, Riteish Deshmukh also teaches his sons moral rights and life lessons. Riteish Deshmukh, along with his wife, has decided that they will visit each state in India, every year for their sons to learn about India's culture.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Romantic Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Unforgettable Performances As A Female In Movies; Check Out The List

 

 

First Published:
