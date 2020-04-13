Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Most Adorable On-screen Moments

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh are known to be the fan favourite couple of Bollywood. The couple has collaborated for several movies. Those movies have received a fantastic response from the audience. The couple got married on February 03 in the year 2012. Reportedly, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh dated for a decade before tying the knot.

Here is a look at Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's best moments on screen

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's moments in their 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya was absolutely adorable. Genelia is playing the role of Mini who does not want to get married crosses paths with Riteish who plays Viren, and wants to start his own business. In the film, both the characters are different from each other but end up falling in love. In one of the scenes where Mini is in her usual peppy mood, and Viren indirectly asks her to marry him. The scene is super cute and romantic.

In Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, there's another romantic moment where Genelia's character Mini arrives drunk into a house and ends up flirting with Viren, played by Riteish. The two are totally in their element and seem to enjoy the scene. It is one of their cutest and most romantic moments on screen. Have a look:

Lai Bhari

The film released in the year 2012 and in the film Genelia Deshmukh made a special appearance in the Holi song. The song Ala Holicha San became a very popular Holi song. While Genelia features only in the second half of the song, the flirtatious vibe between the real-life husband and wife mixed with the colours of Holi, was an absolute delight to watch for the audience. Watch the video of the song below.

Dhuvun Taak

In the year 2018, the couple featured together in another Holi song from the film Mauli. The husband-wife duo are seen shaking a leg together, full Maharashtrian style, with their crackling chemistry visible on-screen. Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram account to announce that for this song, he was working with his wife after 4 years. Check out the post here.

Watch the full song here

