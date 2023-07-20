Genelia D'Souza Clarifies Whether Riteish Deshmukh Was The Reason Behind Her Career Hiatus

Genelia D’Souza made her debut acting debut in 2003. She has since starred in more than 30 movies. However, the actress has been taking acting roles sporadically ever since her marriage in 2012. In a new interview, the Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na actress opened up about her decision to take a step back from acting after marriage.

3 things you need to know

Genelia D’Souza married Riteish Deshmukh in 2012.

The couple share two children Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia will be seen in the upcoming film Trial Period alongside Manav Kaul.

Why did Genelia D’Souza feature in fewer films?

Genelia has featured in notable films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. She recently made an acting comeback after 10 years with the movie Mister Mummy. In it, she starred alongside her husband Riteish. Shortly after this, the couple also starred in the Marathi movie Ved. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Genelia opened up about her career hiatus.

(Genelia took some time off from work to focus on her family and personal life | Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram)

For a long time, it was assumed that Genelia stopped working after marriage due to "pressure from her husband Riteish". Rubbishing the claims, she said, “To date, people say ‘Why don’t you do so much more work?’ I don’t feel I can do so much work but I feel I still enjoy that whole part of being with my kids. I want to do that, I want to do this, I’ll choose when I want to do what.”

She also clarified that it was her personal decision to feature in fewer films. She also reiterated that she will be a part of the film only if the "script impresses" her.

Genelia D’Souza to star in Trial Period

After breaking box office records with the Marathi movie Ved, Genelia will now star in the Hindi film Trial Period.

The movie will stream on Jio Cinema from July 21. It narrates the tale of a single mother getting into a fix when her son demands that they hire a father on a 30-day trial period. The comedy-drama also features Manav Kaul, Sheeba Chaddha and Gajraj Rao.