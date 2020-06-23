Gulshan Devaiah Reveals He Lost Out On Several Bollywood Films Due To Favouritism

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, has sparked a debate about nepotism, favouritism and lobbying in Bollywood on social media. A day after the Chhichhore actor died by suicide, the Hunterrr actor Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter and tweeted something that shook Twitterati.

He tweeted writing, "As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all. It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end."

Now, in an interview with an online portal about his tweet, Gulshan stated that nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg, the real issue in the showbiz is favouritism.

Gulshan Devaiah speaks about how the film industry operates

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah was recently interviewed by an online portal wherein he was asked about his tweet. In his reply, the Shaitan actor stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was an ambitious man who made it big on his own. He continued saying although he did not know him personally, he somehow knew that he was clearly not in a good place. He also expressed saying it was disturbing, especially when one is from the same fraternity and added saying it could happen to any of them.

Later, Gulshan, who has proved his mettle as an actor with his exemplary performances in several Bollywood films like Shaitan, Hunterrr, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, gave an insight into how the film industry operates. He stated that a lot of actors come to Mumbai with dreams and aspirations and somewhere their perception of success is skewed which creates a lot of pressure.

He added saying the perception of a star is such that he/she must have a fancy car, four managers and an entourage around. Furthermore, he said that when one does not get that, it leads to heartbreak. According to him, one must know how to handle success as it can make them hollow from inside.

Speaking about his take on the on-going nepotism debate on social media, Gulshan said that nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg whereas the real issue is favouritism. Elaborating more about the same, the actor explained saying some actors have the power to decide who their co-stars will be and revealed saying he has lost out on several films because of it. He also adamantly stated that Bollywood is not a family but a place of work which is full of uncertainty where one needs to manage their expectations. He concluded his statement by saying an actor's performance cannot be quantified but his/her value depends on the returns they can guarantee and that the industry works on reputation and perception.

