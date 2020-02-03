Genelia D'Souza Makes Riteish Deshmukh Recall His Wedding Day In A Hilarious Video, Watch

Sweethearts and soulmates since their first appearance onscreen in 2002, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on Monday. One of the cutest couples of Bollywood, these two have always made their way into the hearts of their fans with their social media updates.

For their anniversary on Monday, Genelia posted a sweet tribute to their relationship through her Instagram account with a few memories of their time together. She captioned the post with the words, "Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come❤️ Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife".

Take a look:

Read | Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia's love story will make you believe in true love!

While their friends from the industry and Insta fans went gaga over Genelia's update, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram and posted a video with his wife and hilariously trolled their marriage. The video featured Genelia as she went down memory lane looking at their wedding day pictures with Riteish's happy demeanour turning sour as he catches glimpses of the pictures. The sad song in the background definitely stole the show along with Riteish's funny expressions.

Have a look:

Read | Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza's relationship song? Actor reveals 'first date' details

One of the most adorable couples of B-town, Riteish and Genelia have the sweetest love story. The duo had met on the sets of their Bollywood debut film K. Vijaya Bhaskar's Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002 and got along so well that they dated for almost a decade before getting married in 2012. They are proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Read | How Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia and kids celebrated New Year; see pics

What's next for the couple?

Apart from the cameo appearances in the 2016 John Abraham starrer film Force 2 and Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014, Genelia D'Souza has been away from the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen onscreen in the 2019 superhit film Housefull 4 along with an ensemble cast. The actor will be seen next in Ahmed Khan's upcoming action thriller film Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Read | Genelia D'Souza shares the sweetest birthday wish for husband Riteish Deshmukh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.