How Riteish Deshmukh, Wife Genelia And Kids Celebrated New Year; See Pics

With 2020 already here, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to extend their greetings to millions of fans and followers. While many Bollywood celebs posted travel pictures from their vacations abroad for the celebration of the New Year’s Eve, some stayed at home and celebrated it in their own way. Actor Riteish Deshmukh brought in the New Year with family and went Latur to have some refreshing family time.

How Riteish Deshmukh and family celebrated New Year?

Riteish Deshmukh, with his wife Genelia D’Souza and their sons, went to Latur to spend some family time for the New Year celebration. He posted a picture with his family from underneath a banyan tree and wrote, "Spending a week in Latur & living the farm life is the best way to bring in the new year. Wishing a Happy 2020 from our family to yours. Love Rahyl, Riaan, @geneliad & yours truly."

Genelia and Riteish have also shared another adorable video in which the two are wishing their fans a happy New Year and a rocking 2020. In the video, Riteish is seen in a blue coloured hoodie with cool aviators. While Genelia was looking pretty in a denim jacket with a pink coloured scarf. She completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Prior to this, he was also seen in Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. However, the Ek Villain actor will be next seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

