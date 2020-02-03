Genelia D'Souza Becomes A Marathi Mulgi For Her Latest TikTok Video; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh are popularly known as one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple got married in the year February 3, 2012. Today the couple is celebrating their 8th anniversary and the two of them are giving their fans major couple goals. Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh who is a Maharashtrian daughter-in-law has left no stones unturned in showing off her Maharashtrian looks and avatar.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Just today, Genelia D'Souza took to her social media account to share a TikTok video where she has dubbed a Marathi monologue. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor has pulled-off the avatar of a Marathi Mulgi in this latest Tiktok video. In the video, Genelia is sporting her casual look along with super-cool sunglasses and her natural charm which made the monologue even more powerful. Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh has captioned the video as, "देशमुख साहेब @riteishd".

Here is a look at Genelia's latest Tiktok video

The video is a funny monologue that made all her fans laugh. The video garnered about 261k views in just an hour. The comments section was flooded with many appreciative comments. Many fans also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Genelia Deshmukh took to her social media account to wish her husband Riteish Deshmukh on completing 8 years of togetherness. She shared a cute video collage along with an adorable message for Ritesh that made their fans go 'aww'. Watch the video below.

Dearest Forever,

Grow old along with me,

I promise the best is yet to come❤️ Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife 😍😍😍😍😍😍. #since2002❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQoR2TlaGd — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 3, 2020

Also Read: Must See TV Locations In New York City Where Some Iconic Series Were Shot

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.