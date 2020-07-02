Will Akshay-Priyanka Be The Perfect B'wood Duo To Defy Space In Desi Remake Of 'Gravity'?

George Clooney's Gravity is a 2013 science-fiction thriller movie helmed by Alfonso Cuaron. Gravity cast featured Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two American astronauts who are stranded in space after their space shuttle is destroyed mid-orbit. The movie shows the astronauts struggle to return safely back to earth. The movie proved to be a huge hit all over the world. Sandra Bullock’s performance in the film earned her praises from critics as well as the audience.

The production of Gravity was entirely done in the UK. The film’s visual effects took more than three years of efforts by the team. The movie is considered as one of the best space films of all time. Gravity also went on to win several awards and accolades at major award functions all over the world. Gravity had received ten nominations at the 86th Academy Awards. The nominations included Best Actress for Bullock and Best Picture among others. The film won in seven categories including Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. It also won six BAFTA Awards. The movie was a massive hit all over the world but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Gravity cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra as Dr Ryan Stone

Talented actor Sandra Bullock had played the lead role of Dr Ryan Stone on Gravity. She is a medical engineer and mission specialist who is on her first space mission. The role of Sandra Bullock was extremely demanding as she had to spend long hours by herself to prepare for the role. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra can nail this role with her stellar acting skills and perfect looks. Priyanka Chopra is known to play every role with utmost dedication. It would be interesting to see her as Dr Ryan Stone in Bollywood’s version of Gravity.

Image Credits: sandra.bullock.official and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Akshay Kumar as Lieutenant Matt Kowalski

Veteran Hollywood actor George Clooney had played the pivotal role of Lieutenant Matt Kowalski. He is the commander of the team and a veteran astronaut. Lieutenant Matt Kowalski is planning to retire after this explorer expedition. The character of George Clooney is of a fun guy who is determined to protect the lives of his fellow astronauts. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Akshay Kumar can do justice to this role. His amazing acting skills and perfect dialogue delivery will be perfect for the role of Lieutenant Matt Kowalski.

Image Credits: _george.clooney_ and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Annu Kapoor as Mission Control in Houston, Texas

Hollywood actor Ed Harris had voiced the mission control in Houston, Texas. Apart from the two astronauts, his voice plays important role in the movie. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Annu Kapoor might be the perfect actor for this role with his heavy voice.

Image Credits: ehappreciation and annukapoor Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan as Aningaaq

Aningaaq is a Greenlandic Inuit fisherman who intercepts one of Stone's transmissions. The role was played by Orto Ignatiussen in the movie. Abhishek Bachchan becomes the ideal choice for this role in Bollywood’s remake of the movie.

Image Credits: A still from Aningaaq and Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

