Can Allu Arjun & Pooja Recreate The Magic Of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak' In Its Telugu Remake?

The romantic thriller, Sadak by Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most notable works of the director. The movie released in 1991 featured a strong star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, among others. The movie is remembered for the stellar performance of late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar. He had played the role of villain, Maharani in the movie. His performance in the movie was praised by critics as well as the audience.

Apart from the strong performances by all the actors, the movie was also popular for its music score and songs. The film was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver. A sequel to the movie Sadak is all set for a release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

The movie Sadak 2 will mark Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. Sadak was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year but what if the movie is made with south Indian cast? Here is a look at the Sadak cast if the movie is ever made in South Indian film industry.

Allu Arjun as Ravi

One of the lead roles in the movie Ravi was played by Sanjay Dutt. In the South Indian version of the movie, Allu Arjun can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Allu Arjun Instagram

Pooja Hegde as Pooja

The character of Pooja was played by Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt in the movie. If the movie is ever made with South Indian actors, Pooja Hegde can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: Poojabhattfanclub and Pooja Hegde Instagram

Suriya as Gotya

The talented actor Deepak Tijori had played the role of Gotya in Sadak. South Indian actor Suriya might be the perfect choice to play this role in the remake of the movie.

Image Credits: deepaktijorifans Instagram and suriyasivakumarofficial Instagram

Ajith Kumar as Maharani

Legendary actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar had played the role of Maharani. In the South Indian remake of the movie, Ajith Kumar can nail this role with his stellar acting skills.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and thala_ajith_kumar.fc Instagram

Anushka Shetty as Chanda

One of the pivotal roles in the movie was played by Neelima Azeem. Anushka Shetty with her perfect looks and acting skills becomes the ideal choice to play this character.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Anushka Shetty Instagram

