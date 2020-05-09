'Ghoomketu' Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Release Digitally, Premiere Set For May 22

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Ghoomketu will finally see the light of the day as the movie is set to premiere on digital platform ZEE5 on May 22. The official announcement of the OTT release of the film was made by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh through Twitter. He revealed that the film revolves around an inexperienced writer, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who struggles to make a big name for himself in the film industry in Mumbai.

Have a look

The comedy-drama film is narrated from the point of view of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the role of a corrupt cop. Nawazuddin has reportedly described Ghoomketu as a quirky and never-seen-before character and said he thoroughly enjoyed playing it. He also expressed his happiness over the fact that a humourous film such as this is being released on the OTT platform during the lockdown to lift up everyone's mood.

The official plotline of the movie reads, "On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?"

About the film

Ghoomketu is directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), which also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb, and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances in the film.

