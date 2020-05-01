Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did Not Charge A Penny For 'Manto'? Know More Unknown Facts About It

Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead, is based on the real-life story of the famous author and writer Saadat Hasan Manto. The Nandita Das directorial hit the silver screen in September 2018 and earned positive reviews.

However, the movie did not rake in the expected numbers at the box office. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer.

Manto's unknown facts:

According to media reports, the Nandita Das directorial was based on the Pakistani movie of the same name, released in 2015.

Manto's first poster was unveiled at the Cannes film festival. Interestingly, ahead of its theatrical release, the movie premiered at the 71st Cannes film festival.

Reports suggest that Nandita Das (director) was keen on signing Irrfan Khan for the role of Saadat Hasan Manto. She, in an old interview, revealed that Irrfan Khan has physical resemblance as Manto. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Nandita Das went on to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui instead of Irrfan.

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not charge a penny for his role in the Nandita Das directorial.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and Punjabi actors like Dr Gurdaas Mann and Mahabir Bhullar too have acted in the biopic.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that Nawaz will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. Thereafter, he will be seen in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan.

