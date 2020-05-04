Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Top Rated Movies According To IMDB; 'The Lunchbox', 'GOW' And More

It's a known fact that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. The global star has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor and shutting down all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered Bollywood cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more. Having said that, let us take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's top-rated movies according to IMDb ratings.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur is the only Indian film to have received a spot in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century. The storyline follows a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles. The film has been given 8.2 ratings by IMDb.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Paan Singh Tomar is a biographical film based on the life of an Indian soldier named Paan Singh Tomar. He was an athlete and won gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. The film is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by UTV Motion Pictures. Irrfan Khan plays the titular role of Paan Singh Tomar. Whereas Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are part of the supporting cast. IMDb has rated it 8.2.

The Lunchbox (2013)

The Lunchbox is a romantic film starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It is written by Ritiesh Bhatra. The film was a huge success at the box office. The Lunchbox was also screened at International Critics' Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and later won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award. IMDb has rated it as 7.8 out 10.

Black Friday (2004)

Black Friday is an action and crime drama flick starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Kishor Kadam, and Zakir Hussain. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie released on February 9, 2007. IMDb rates the film as 8.5 out of 10.

Haraamkhor (2015)

Haramkhor is the story of a self-centred school teacher and a naive schoolgirl. In the film, the teacher manipulates the girl into fulfilling his egotistical desires and tackles various issues too. The movie is directed and written by Shlok Sharma. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi and Trimala Adhikari, amongst others. The movie released on January 13, 2017.

