Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Radhika Apte Starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' To Get A Digital Release?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. After entertaining fans with films like Badlapur and Manjhi - The Mountain Man, the duo is all set to woo fans with their upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai. As per reports, the film wrapped up shooting in April 2019 and is most likely to get an OTT release on Netflix soon.

According to reports, casting director Honey Trehan, who made his directorial debut with the film, Raat Akeli Hai that stars Radhika Apte and Nawaz, cannot wait for the film to release on the silver screen and is currently in talks with the giant streaming platform.

It is also reported that producers of several Bollywood films are uncertain of getting screens after the lockdown is lifted and hence, most of them are looking at digital releases. Honey Trehan is also among the many producers who is uncertain about getting a screen for his film. When Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced the wrap of the film, Raat Akeli Hai, in April 2019, he went on to thank RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures. He also said that it was a wonderful experience working with an amazing set of a team.

And seems like this is not the only film of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that is getting an OTT release. Another film of the actor that is getting a web release due to coronavirus pandemic is Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s Ghoomketu. The film is reportedly all set to release on ZEE5 on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Also read | Nawazuddin Gets High Praises For 'Ghoomketu' Teaser, Fans Call Him 'King Of Acting'

About Ghoomketu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in Bollywood. The film, Ghoomketu, has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks and Phantom Films. The film also stars Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. And in special appearances are Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Chitrangada Singh, filmmaker Nikhil Advani and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte & Other Celebs Share What They Are Reading This World Book Day

In a recent statement, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the film, Ghoomketu is quirky and he will play a never-seen-before character. He also added saying that he enjoyed playing the role in the film. He also said that during this time, he is glad that an entertaining film like this can be watched with the entire family at home on ZEE5.

Also read | Radhika Apte Plans To Chops Her 'long And Healthy Hair'; Says 'it's Time To Say Goodbye'

Also read | Radhika Apte Cuts Her Hair Short, Calls Herself 'Mushroom Head'; Check Out Her New Look'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.