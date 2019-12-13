Ghost Stories Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur Will Give You A Spine-chilling Friday

The much-awaited trailer for Ghost Stories is finally out. The movie is the sequel to Netflix Original Lust Stories which streamed in 2018. In Ghost Stories, filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar bring out the horror stories starring Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel and Vijay Verma in the pivotal roles. The trailer released today on Friday, December 13.

Ghost Stories is an anthology of four “mind-bending stories” from the horror genre and is helmed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. The directors have earlier collaborated for Bombay Talkies and Netflix’s Lust Stories.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the wedding of Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary. As they begin getting intimate in their bedroom, the door creaks open and an unseen presence enters. While Avinash seems to be unaffected and addresses her as his granny, Mrunal is scared and worried as she cannot see anyone who Avinash is talking to. Later in the trailer, it is revealed that Avinash’s grandmother is dead.

When Mrunal says this, she is told, “Woh guzri nahi hai, sirf marr gayi hai (She has not passed away, she just died).”

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, plays a nurse named Sameera, who takes care of an elderly patient, played by Surekha Sikri, this segment is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She seems to be anxious by unexpected loud knocks on the door.

Sobhita Dhulipala portrays the role of a pregnant woman in Anurag Kashyap’s segment. The clip also features a montage of scary visuals, including creepy dolls, a scarecrow and a little boy with blood all over his face. Watch the trailer here.

Ghost Stories will stream on Netflix from January 1, 2020. In October, the release date was announced by the directors with a video shared on their social media accounts. In the clip, Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar and Karan say that they had such a great time collaborating on Lust Stories that they had decided to go one step further this time. Ghost Stories has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

