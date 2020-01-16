Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Now-on, Now-off Relationship - Details About The Two

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are superstars in their respective fields. They are rich, talented and have millions of fans supporting them. The two of them reportedly first started dating in November 2015, their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride with reports of them being now-on, now-off. The two were pictured back together on Zayn Malik’s birthday in New York. Let’s take a look at their complete timeline of the relationship until today.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together, Papped Hand-in-hand Amid Dating Rumours

In November 2015, a leading US magazine reported that Gigi and Zayn are dating. They were spotted leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party together. After a few days, they were pictured in Los Angeles leaving a restaurant while holding hands.

In January 2016, Zayn said that he and Gigi are just good friends but the supermodel was snapped with Zayn’s face on her phone’s lock screen, contradicting the statement. They also flirted via tweets for a while. Next month, Malik confirmed the relationship indirectly in an interview where the interviewers referred to Gigi as his girlfriend and he did not correct them. After that, the duo did their first photoshoot as a couple for a magazine and attended the Met Gala together.

Gigi Hadid's Most Unique Hats That You Must Check Out Right Away

In June 2016, several media outlets reported that the couple has broken up. Gigi squashed those rumours in an interview to a magazine. In January 2017, Hadid sparked a rumour of their engagement when she was pictured wearing a ring but this turned out to be another rumour.

The couple continued their romance till March 2018 when they finally announced their separation on social media with Zayn posting a picture on Twitter and Gigi confirming the same on her account as well.

Zayn Malik's Collaborations In His Career Till Now; Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj And Others

In mid-2018, Zayn and Gigi seemed to have rekindled their romance in a series of posts and tweets. In January 2019, the rumours of a breakup started to make rounds again. She was also pictured leaving his apartment. It wasn’t until the end of December that couple gave hints of being back together again. The fans were very excited when Gigi wrote on social media that she was making a recipe that she learned from Zayn’s mom. She also tagged her in the post.

Celebrate Zayn Malik's 27th Birthday With The Best Songs Of The Singer

Finally, on Zayn’s 27th birthday, the two were pictured together in New York while out with friends and family. They were accompanied by sister Bella, Dua Lipa who is linked with their brother Anwar Hadid. Zayn and Gigi were pictured holding hands as they smiled on the streets of New York City.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.