Gigi Hadid Says She Can 'keep An Open Mind' As A Jury Member In Harvey Weinstein's Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was recently present as one of the potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's trial. The Harvey Weinstein criminal trial for charges of sexual assault began on January 6, 2020. Read on to know more details about this story.

Gigi Hadid the new juror in Weinstein’s trial

The sexual assault claims against Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein took Hollywood by storm. More than 60 women confessed being harassed by Weinstein in some way or the other. Many Hollywood celebrities showed their support for movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up, which came into existence after the sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein came into the limelight.

Harvey Weinstein’s trial finally started on January 6, 2020. Hundreds of New York citizens have been part of Judge James Burke-headed trial. These people have reportedly been told that they could be potentially serving as one of the jury members in Harvey Weinstein's trial. Now, the latest addition to this list of potential jurors is supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Also read | Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together, Papped Hand-in-hand Amid Dating Rumours

According to a media portal’s report, reporters were first instructed to not report Hadid’s identity as she is a potential candidate for jury service, but the reporters were later granted permission to report about this development. Judge Burke went on to ask the potential jurors if they know Weinstein, any of his lawyers and attorneys, or any of the people who are connected to this case. When being asked about any connection to this case, Gigi Hadid responded by stating that she has met Harvey Weinstein and Salma Hayek. Salma Hayek had called Harvey a “monster” in a statement to a media portal due to the sexual harassment she faced by him.

Also read | Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid: Combined Net Worth Of The Supermodel Sisters

This revelation by Hadid led Judge Burke question her further whether these connections with the witness and the accused will hinder Gigi from being an impartial juror. Gigi Hadid responded to this question by stating that she thinks she still can keep an open mind based on the facts that are present. Many jurors have already been dismissed because of their connection or claim of being unable to be impartial because of their link to the case. Some potential jurors have also been dismissed because of their scheduling and health issues.

Also read | When Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Redefined BFF Goals, See Pictures

Also read | Gigi Hadid Wishes Pop Sensation Justin Bieber 'fastest Possible Recovery'

Image Courtesy: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.