Harvey Weinstein: I Made More Movies About Women Than Any Filmmaker

Harvey Weinstein, who is soon set to present himself in court due to the sexual assault allegations against him, recently spoke about the ongoing case in an interview. He got candid regarding the allegations against him and also talked about the contribution he has made to the film industry. Read on to know more about this story.

Weinstein gets candid ahead of trial

The sexual assault allegations against former film producer Harvey Weinstein changed the functioning of the film industry and Hollywood altogether. In October 2017, more than 80 women made sexual assault allegations against the Miramax Films founder. These allegations and the aftermath of the case saw a major shift in the film industry and other industries as well. Movements like 'Time’s Up' and '#MeToo' gained momentum. Amidst these allegations and the upcoming trial, Harvey Weinstein spoke about the case in an interview with a media portal.

In the interview, Harvey Weinstein talked about how he made more movies directed by women and about women more than any other filmmaker. He said that these films were made more than 30 years ago. In the interview, Harvey Weinstein stated that he pioneered this aspect of filmmaking much before it turned into a trend or vogue.

He further claimed that his work has been forgotten and all of it has been eviscerated because of what happened (the case of the sexual allegations). Harvey Weinstein is currently facing allegations from more than 80 women. These women reportedly have been sexually harassed or assaulted by the former film producer. Harvey Weinstein is also facing rape accusations from 14 women separately.

During his Manhattan court appearance, Weinstein was seen relying heavily on a walker. So, during the interview, Harvey revealed that his back ailments were not an exaggeration. He stated that his last operation was a major one. He also added further in the interview that he wants New York City to recognise what he has done instead of what he has become. Harvey Weinstein and his board members recently reached a tentative $25 million civil settlement with the accusers. Weinstein is set to go on trial on January 6.

