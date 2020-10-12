'Ginny Weds Sunny' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Portray

Ginny Weds Sunny is a Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer that recently released on Netflix. The film is receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike and is gaining popularity on the OTT platform ever since it released. Here is the list of the cast members of the film.

Cast of Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny

Vikrant Massey as Sunny

Vikrant Massey has portrayed the character of Satnam "Sunny" Sethi in the film and is the protagonist in the film. His character is the one who falls in love with Ginny and wants to get married to her even though she has turned him down earlier. Vikrant Massey’s character has received appreciation for his character portrayal in the film.

Yami Gautam as Ginny

Yami Gautam has portrayed the character of Simran "Ginny" Juneja. In the film, Ginny is portrayed as someone who rejects numerous boys just because she does not want to do an arranged marriage. She decides to get married to Sunny for reasons of her own but later turns him down as well. Sunny, however, continues to persuade her and win her love back.

Ayesha Raza Mishra

Ayesha Raza Mishra has portrayed the character of Shobha in the film, who is the mother of Ginny. The character is that of a mother who wants to get her daughter married to a good man and brings home the proposal of several men to her house to meet Ginny. However, Ginny likes none of her proposals. Even though Ginny turns down Sunny’s proposal, Shobha teams up with Sunny and helps him win her love back.

Maneka Kurup Arora

Maneka Kurup Arora portrays the role of Sunny’s mother in the film, Rita Sethi. Her character is that of a middle-class woman who wants to see her son getting married. She is someone who supports him throughout the plot of the film and blesses him as he goes on a mission to win Ginny’s love.

Supporting cast

Mansi Sharma as Manpreet

Suhail Nayyar as Nishant Rathee

Rajiv Gupta as Pappi Sethi

Mazel Vyas as Nimmi Sethi

Sanchita Puri as Prerna

Gurpreet Saini as Sumit

Karan Singh Chhabra as Karan

Deepak Chadha as Gulshan Gulati

Mayank Chaudhary as Bittoo

Isha Talwar as Neha Gulati

