'Ginny Weds Sunny' Shooting Location: Where Was The Puneet Khanna-directorial Shot?

Ginny Weds Sunny stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey and marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Puneet Khanna. The film is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. The music of the film has been composed by Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone. The movie is a light-hearted story about a girl named Ginny (Yami Gautam) who meets a man named Sunny (Vikrant Massey) for an arranged marriage. The film then depicts the struggles of how the guy woos the girl finally. Check out the Ginny Weds Sunny shooting location:

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's 'Welcome' Has Some Connection With Charlie Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush'; Read

Shooting location of Ginny Weds Sunny

The much-anticipated movie was announced on July 11, 2019, with a cast including Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. The movie is directed by Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Production. Navjot Gulati has written the story and Sumit Arora has written the dialogues of this romantic-comedy flick.

The shooting of the film started on September 20, 2019, in Delhi. Some of the major parts of the film have been shot in various places of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Manali. Especially in Ghaziabad, the film was shot in Raj Nagar Sector 5. Besides this, the film has also shot in Sector 4 Central Park along with various other places as small references. The film's shooting ended in November 2019.

ALSO READ: 'Laxmmi Bomb' Release: What To Expect From This Akshay Kumar Starrer?

More about the lead actors

Yami Gautam is well known for her roles in Hindi movies as well as the South Indian film industry. Yami made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor and has since then starred in various movies in the South Indian industry as well. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey had featured in the Bollywood movie Chhapaak earlier this year. Besides this, he had also featured in the sci-fi movie Cargo and the Bhumi Pednekar-Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, both of which recently released on Netflix. Moreover, Vikrant Massey is now set to feature in his forthcoming movie opposite Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane titled Haseen Dillruba.

About the cast

Yami Gautam as Simran 'Ginny' Juneja

Vikrant Massey as Satnam 'Sunny' Sethi

Mansi Sharma as Manpreet

Suhail Nayyar as Nishant Rathee

Rajiv Gupta as Pappi Sethi

Ayesha Raza Mishra as Shobha Juneja

Mazel Vyas as Nimmi Sethi

Sanchita Puri as Prerna

Gurpreet Saini as Sumit

Karan Singh Chhabra as Karan

Maneka Kurup Arora as Rita Sethi

Deepak Chadha as Gulshan Gulati

Mayank Chaudhary as Bittoo

Isha Talwar as Neha Gulati

ALSO READ: 'Shaapit' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About 'Sukhi Mansacha Sadara' Actor Bharat Jadhav

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.