'Shaapit' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Aditya Narayan starred in the lead role opposite Shweta Agarwal in a horror film named Shaapit: The Cursed which fans and critics loved completely. The movie was released in 2010 and Aditya's acting skills received critical acclaim. Take a look at the cast of Shaapit:

Shaapit Cast

Aditya Narayan as Aman Bhargav

Aditya Narayan has been part of Bollywood for the past two decades. He has worked as an actor and singer with several acclaimed artists including AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, among others. Aditya Narayan last lent his voice for an AR Rahman song Mera Naam Kizzie, from the movie Dil Bechara. Besides singing and acting, he is also appreciated by the audience for his impressive hosting skills. He has hosted various shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, and many more.

Shweta Agarwal as Kaaya Shekhawat

Shweta Agarwal began her acting career with television shows like Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Shagun, and Dekho Magar Pyaar Se. Shweta played the lead role of Aarti on Star Plus' show Shagun. She made her film debut with the Prabhas-starrer Raghvendra in the year 2003. Shweta Agarwal has even been a part of a Turkish film Miras in the year 2008 and Swiss comedy film Tandoori Love in 2010. She was last seen in Shaapit, opposite Aditya Narayan.

Rahul Dev as Professor Pasupathy

Rahul Dev is a well-known actor and former model. Rahul predominantly works in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu films. He was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 10. In Shaapit, he played the role of Professor Pasupathy.

Murli Sharma as Kaaya's Father

Murali Sharma is a famous actor known for his works in Bollywood and television. He has starred in over sixty feature films in various languages. Murli Sharma rose to fame with Doordarshan's Paltan in which he plays the lead role of Col. R.S. Sajwan. In Shaapit, he played the role of Kaaya's father.

Other cast members of the film

Shubh Joshi as Shubh

Nishigandha Wad as Kaaya's Mother

Prithvi Zutshi as Aman's Father

Natasha Sinha as Rani Mohini

Ashok Beniwal as Raza, Curator of Jail Museum

Sanjay Sharma

Mamik Singh

