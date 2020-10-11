All You Need To Know About 'Sukhi Mansacha Sadara' Actor Bharat Jadhav

Bharat Jadhav is a well-known actor and producer who predominantly works in Marathi movies, theatre, and TV shows. The actor is known for his comic roles as a leading man in various Marathi films and theatres. He is originally from Kolhapur, but he has settled in Mumbai. The actor rose to fame after he shared screen space with Ankush Chaudhari and Sanjay Narvekar in the Marathi play, All The Best, which successfully completed 3000 shows. Here is everything you need to know about Bharat Jadhav.

All you need to know about Bharat Jadhav

Bharat Jadav launched his own website Bharat Jadhav Entertainment Pvt Ltd in the year 2013. The launch function was attended by many well-known personalities and actors like Raj Thackeray, Nikhil Wagle, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddarth Jadhav, Makarand Anaspure, Jaywant Wadkar, Prachi Cheulkar, Kiran Shantaram, and Anjan Shrivastav. As per his website, the actor has acted in more than 85 movies, 8 daily soaps, and has been involved in more than 8500 plays.

Bharat Jadhav began his acting career in the year 1985 when he joined the Maharashtrachi Lokdhara dance troupe, which was under the guidance of Shahir Sable. The actor is known for his roles in All the Best, Sahi Re Sahi, Shrimanta Damodar Panta, and many more. He has been part of some of the most famous Marathi movies like Jatra, Pachadalela, Masta Chalalay Amacha, Shreemant Damodar Panta, Sat Na Gat, and many more.

Some of his most popular TV Shows are Hasa Chakatfu and Saheb Biwi Ani Me. In the year 2016, Bharat Jadhav even hosted a comedy show, Aali Lahar Kela Kahar on Colors Marathi. Besides this, he later acted in the hit Marathi play Sahi re Sahi. His outstanding performance in the song Kombadi Palali from the film Jatra was lauded by fans.

Bharat Jadhav has been part of the various dramas and plays like Maharashtrachi Lokdhara, Aamchya Sarkhe Aamhich, All The Best, Sahi Re Sahi, Shreemant Damodar Pant, Adhantar, and Punha Sahi re Sahi. One of the most popular plays of Bharat Jadhav is Sukhi Mansacha Sadara, which is considered as the key milestone in Bharat Jadhav's career. The plot revolves around the life of a son who is controlled by his grandfather's spirit every day.

Bharat Jadhav's net worth, personal life

Bharat Jadhav was born to Shanta Jadhav and Ganpat Jadhav. Jadhav is married to Sarita Jadhav. The couple is happily married and is proud parents of two children. His daughter's name is Surabhi Jadhav while his son's name is Aarambh Jadhav. Bharat Jadhav's net worth is $471.21 million.

