Katrina Kaif's 'Welcome' Has Some Connection With Charlie Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush'; Read

The iconic Hindi comedy movie Welcome, which was released in 2007, is considered by fans and critics as one of the funniest Indian films of all time. The movie was helmed by Anees Bazmee and featured Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles. The film had also turned out to be a hit at the box-office and reportedly garnered Rs 122 crores. But do you know that Welcome also had some connection with Charlie Chaplin's movie The Gold Rush? Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Accidental Live And Other Celebrity Faux Pas On Social Media

Welcome's climax was rip-off of a Charlie Chaplin film?

As per the reports of IMDb, Welcome's climax scene was a rip-off from the Charlie Chaplin starrer The Gold Rush. The climax scene of the film was passing the parcel… of death. The ending of Welcome was more illogical than its premise. But it was more fitting than ever. Despite being a feared king of the underworld, RDX decides to play a deadly game of passing the parcel. The game was whoever the parcel aka an inflatable beach ball lands on will die. This whole scene was so much fun. Moreover, add in the architecturally impossible see-sawing house, and it was the complete package of comedy dose.

Some other lesser-known facts about Welcome

The film was Feroz Khan's last movie before his death in the year 2009.

The movie was loosely based on Hugh Grant's Mickey Blue Eyes in the year 1999.

Katrina Kaif's voice was dubbed by a dubbing artist.

The film soon had a sequel, named Welcome Back in the year 2015.

The film marked the third collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's character was named Sanjana, which is a trademark of director Anees Bazmee. Many of his movies including Welcome, No Entry, and others feature a character of the same name.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

On the work front

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Ranveer plays the role of Simba in the film. The movie was supposed to release earlier this year but it has now been pushed forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers of the film are waiting for the theatres to reopen to release the film.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture In Swimsuit; Preity Zinta Calls Her A 'hottie'

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Spotted Talking To A Tailor, Fans Admire Her 'simplicity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.