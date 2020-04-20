Giorgia Andriani On Wedding Rumours With Arbaaz Khan: 'They Don't Bother Me'

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan have always been vocal about their relationship and never tried to hide it from media. In the recent past, there were rumours that the two were all set to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Giorgia Adriani denied all the rumours and also talked about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan.

In conversation with a leading daily, when Giorgia Andriani was questioned about the wedding rumours with Arbaaz Khan, the Italian model said that 'these rumours come from being close to someone who is very famous in the film industry'. She added that when a person starts a friendship with someone who is already a famous name in the industry, they have to take the responsibility of accepting that fame. Furthermore, Giorgia Andriani said that she had many interviews in the recent past where people asked her about her personal life.

The model added that she is accepting all this and also she is happy in her life as these marriage rumours don’t really bother her. Talking about her family who resides in Italy, the model said that she is very worried about them. They are safe and sound but she won’t be able to see them for an entire year, she added. Giorgia Andriani further said that this is because there is no travelling allowed for an entire year from Italy to anywhere and vice versa. Once the lockdown is over, she will go and meet them, exclaimed Giorgia.

Also Read| Salman Khan recollects a childhood incident with Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani also talked about her further projects and said that she has an item number lined up for the movie Sridevi Bungalow starring Priya Prakash and Arbaaz Khan is also a part of the film. The model further revealed that she has signed a film titled Welcome to Bajrangpur with Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. She said that it was supposed to be shot in April in Hyderabad but for obvious reasons, it didn’t happen.

Giorgia Andriani also has a short film coming up titled Victim, and talking about it, she said that she would be playing the role of a lawyer. Talking about working with Arbaaz Khan, the Italian model said that she would love to work with him whenever they hear a good script. She wrapped up her conversation by revealing that she is a big Salman Khan fan and is excited about his upcoming projects.

Also Read| Giorgia Andriani recalls feeling 'nervous' working with Arbaaz Khan on her FIRST project

Also Read| Arbaaz Khan’s beau Giorgia Andriani stuns in a never-seen-before avatar for a short film

Also Read| Giorgia Andriani asks Arbaaz Khan for photo credits and it is ironic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.