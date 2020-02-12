Goa CM Irate At Disha Patani's Malang's Drug Focus; Scripts To Now Be Checked pre-filming

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has ordained that only the film scripts approved by the Entertainment Society Of Goa will be allowed to film in the state. His statement comes after the release of director Mohit Suri's latest film Malang which portrayed the state of Goa as a frivolous destination, neck-deep in drugs. Sawant also stated that these measures will ensure that filmmakers do not malign the image of Goa in the future.

The CM addressed the media and expressed his discontent with the film. He said," This issue was brought to my notice..Henceforth, before Entertainment Society of Goa grants permission, the story (of the film) will be reviewed and they won't be allowed to malign the image of the state in such a way. When our state has such good law and order and other facilities, why should they focus and portray it as a state of drugs? While giving permission, we will go through the list...or at least know what will they show about Goa." (sic)

One of the actors in the film, Disha Patani stated in a recent interview that the film had been shot in many locations throughout Goa. She revealed that there had been a lot of beachside parties and she witnessed a large number of people bond in such parties.

About Malang

The film had been awarded the 'A' certificate after many cuts were agreed upon by the makers and the censoring board. The trailer of the film featured high octane action sequences along with passionate intimate scenes with the backdrop of drug mafia in Goa. Malang, directed by Ek Villain fame Mohit Suri, features actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film released in theatres on February 7, 2020.

