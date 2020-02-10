'Malang' Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Movie Crosses ₹25cr Over The Weekend

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie revolves around a couple, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, whose life seems perfect until the day they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. After that, their lives seem to turn around. The movie released this weekend and here is the report of Malang Box Office collection.

Malang Box Office collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has been doing well at the box office and has become the highest opener for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being loved by the audience and has recorded growth on day 2 and day 3 after its release. The box office collection of the film has been recorded at ₹ 25.36 crores. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of the movie day-wise and gave his two cents on the movie itself.

#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

#OneWordReview...#Malang: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Mohit Suri misses the bus this time... #Malang works in patches, but its writing plays spoilsport, fails to grab your attention in entirety... Suspense doesn’t create the desired impact either. #MalangReview pic.twitter.com/I70b2cGsyc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

