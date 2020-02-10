The Debate
'Malang' Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Movie Crosses ₹25cr Over The Weekend

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang released this weekend. Here is the report for Malang Box Office collection. Read on to know more.

malang box office

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie revolves around a couple, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, whose life seems perfect until the day they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. After that, their lives seem to turn around. The movie released this weekend and here is the report of Malang Box Office collection. 

Read | 'Malang' Opens With A Decent Number On Day 1 At Box-Office, Collects Rs. 6.71 Crore

Read | 'Malang' Dethrones THESE Movies To Become The 3rd Biggest Opener Of The Year 2020

Malang Box Office collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has been doing well at the box office and has become the highest opener for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being loved by the audience and has recorded growth on day 2 and day 3 after its release. The box office collection of the film has been recorded at ₹ 25.36 crores. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of the movie day-wise and gave his two cents on the movie itself.

Read | Malang Tamilrockers: Full Movie Leaked; Another Film Falls Prey To Piracy

 

 

Read | Malang Becomes The Highest Opener For Aditya Roy Kapur, Here's The 2nd-day Collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Image credits: Malang film Twitter

 

 

