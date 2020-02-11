'Malang' Box Office Collection Mints ‘respectable Numbers’ On Day 4

Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani starrer Malang shows growth on day four at the Box Office. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and hit the theatres on 7th February 2020. Having released in approximately 2800 screens in India, Malang is trending better than earlier 2020 releases like Chhapaak, Panga, and Jawaani Jaaneman. Take at a look at it's Box Office collections here.

Malang Box Office Collection so far

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the latest figures and said that the film should keep the pace steady at the Box Office this week as well. The film has earned ₹6.71 cr on Friday, ₹8.89 cr on Saturday, ₹9.76 cr on Sunday, and ₹4.04 cr on Monday.Thus, minting a total of ₹29.40 cr so far.

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

Malang also released in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening and has gone on to become the highest collecting first-day opener in UAE this year. The film is expected to be a steady runner and maintain the trends at the Box Office on the remaining weekdays as well.

The film has grossed opening weeks of all of Aditya Roy Kapur's previous films:

