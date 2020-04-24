Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'God Tussi Great Ho': Popular Songs From The Film

Priyanka Chopra worked in the movie God Tussi Great Ho in 2008. The movie's cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. The movie was about Arun (Salman Khan) who gets the power of God to change his life. The movie did not perform well at the box office but the songs of the movie gained immense popularity. Take a look at the songs from God Tussi Great Ho.

Songs from the God Tussi Great Ho

God Tussi Great Ho

The title song of the movie is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has gained over 656K views on YouTube.

Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du

The most popular song from the movie is Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du. It has gained over 25 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Wajid and Amrita Kak. The pair is known for their popular songs like Love Me Love Me and You are My Love. The song features Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sohail Khan.

Tumko Dekha

Tumko Dekha is a romantic track from the movie sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Shreya Ghosal. The song features Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Fans complimented both the actors in the song. The lyrics of the song are written by Jalees Sherwani and the song released on May 25, 2011, on T-Series' Youtube channel.

Lal Chunariya

Lal Chunariya is the second most popular song from the movie that gained over 19 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The singing pair is known for their popular songs like Pehle Kabhi Na Mera Haal, Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi, Agar Main Kahoon and many more. The song features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Salman Khan. The lyrics of the song are written by Deven Shukla.

