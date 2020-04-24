Fashion Revolution Day 2020: Look At How Priyanka Chopra Brought Fashion Revolution

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She has acted in various movie and impressed her fans with her performances. The actor has not only inspired her fans with her acting but also her fashion over the years. Speaking about fashion, Fashion Revolution Day is one of the days celebrated to spread awareness about certain issues connected to the fashion industry. Fashion Revolution Day is celebrated every year on April 24. On this day, take a look at how Priyanka Chopra brought about a fashion revolution.

Priyanka Chopra fashion revolution

She wore this outfit during MET Gala 2019. Priyanka Chopra was seen alongside her husband at the event. Her look was inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland. She wore a Dior gown in tones of grey-yellow-pink teamed with sheer and shimmery leggings. The actor made headlines for her look.

In 2018, Priyanka wore a red velvet form-fitting gown that was replete with a trail and a gold embroidered high neck that transitioned into a hood. The actor looked stunning in the look.

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra wore a customized Ralph Lauren trench gown. She completed her look with a top knot and a subtle makeup accentuated by matte brown lips.

She was seen wearing this outfit in the movie Bajirao Mastani. She played the role of Kashibai in the movie. She was seen in a Banarasi sarees and Paithani.

Image Courtesy: Bajirao Mastani trailer

This is Priyanka Chopra's look from the movie Pyaar Impossible!. She kept short hair and wore multicoloured tops that were really trending back then.

Image Courtesy: YRF YouTube channel

In 2008, her movie Dostana saw her in a shimmery grey and nude coloured saree in the song Desi Girl. The former Miss World gave a jaw-dropping performance in this song.

Image Courtesy: Desi Girl Song

In the movie Krrish, the actor was seen wearing a pink colour beanie that became a trend in 2006. Her casual outfits in the movie were also trendsetting.

Image Courtesy: Still From The Song Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Koi Tumsa Nahin

In the iconic song, Laal Dupatta from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Priyanka Chopra wore a red lehenga with some dazzling earrings. This outfit became very famous in 2004.

Image Courtesy: Laal Dupatta song

