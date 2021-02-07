'Going Home To My Wife': Varun Dhawan Shares Sweet Photo After Late Night Shoot

Post getting married, it seems that actor Varun Dhawan is spending his time completing professional commitments. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from the sets of his next project. The actor shared a picture of a cruise and informed about the night shoots for the next. Apart from this, after finishing up the shooting schedule, the actor could not hold on to his excitement of going back home to his wife Natasha.

Varun Dhawan shares pics from night shoots

After sharing the pictures from the unique shooting location, the actor also shared a video while driving his way back home. In the video, the Badlapur actor expressed his excitement to return home and meet his wife. He captioned the Instagram story and wrote, "Going home to my wife". Varun had tied knots with fashion designer and childhood friend Natasha on January 24 in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The couple was accompanied by only close family members and friends as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann-Tahira; Celebs Who Married Their Childhood Love

Read: Varun Dhawan's Wedding: Shashank Khaitan Shares Unseen Photo Of 'Dulha's' Entry On An ATV

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, which started with their friends in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic. Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra who is associated with the Dhawan family shared a series of memories from the wedding on Instagram that gave a glimpse of all the wedding festivities that took place in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Read: Did You Know Kunal Kohli Is Varun Dhawan's Cousin? Former Talks About The Intimate Wedding

Read: Varun Dhawan Issues Warning On Behalf Of Brother Rohit Dhawan: 'He's Not On Social Media'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.