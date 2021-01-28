Varun Dhawan's Wedding: Shashank Khaitan Shares Unseen Photo Of 'Dulha's' Entry On An ATV

A couple of days after Varun Dhawan's wedding with Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, Varun's Bollywood pal and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan has shared an unseen picture of the former from his much-talked-about wedding. Earlier today, the renowned filmmaker took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of Varun's wedding entry on an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) with the 'Baaratis'. A couple of days after their wedding, Shashank also penned a heartfelt note for 'Nats' and 'VD' on his Instagram handle.

Shashank Khaitan shares Varun Dhawan's unseen photo from his wedding

After dating his longtime ladylove Natasha Dalal for years, Varun Dhawan finally tied the knot with her last week in a private wedding ceremony in Alibaug's The Mansion House, with the attendance of family and close friends from the film fraternity. Among the multiple Bollywood celebrities who attended Varun's wedding on Jan 24 was filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. On January 28, 2021, Shashank, who has directed the 33-year-old in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, shared an unseen photo of the Badlapur actor from his grand wedding on Instagram.

In the picture shared by the director on his Instagram Stories, Varun looked nothing less than suave sporting his million-dollar smile as he entered the wedding venue on an ATV in a custom-made Sherwani by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Posting the newlywed's photograph on Instagram, Shashank wrote, "The Dulha on his ATV... with the Baaratis (sic)". The picture surfaced on social media four days after Varun Dhawan's wedding with Natasha.

Check out Shashank Khaitan's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, two days ago, Shashak Khaitan had also shared a picture of the newlyweds from their wedding to pen a heartwarming congratulatory wish for VD and Nats. He wrote, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you to continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each other's lives and stand by each other in thick and thin." The Dhadak director added, "Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you."

Take a look:

