Rohit Shetty Pens Tribute For 'guru' Veeru Devgan, Commemorates His 1st Death Anniversary

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and commemorated the first death anniversary of veteran director Veeru Devgan, father of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, and expressed his grief. He shared throwback photos-- one from what seems like his own training as a stuntman and another from a stage where he can be seen in a semi-prostrate at the late action director's feet. Through the caption, he wrote about the things he had learnt from his 'guru' and revealed that he gives Veeru Devgan's example to his stunt team.

As he reminisced the time he spent with the late action director, Rohit Shetty wrote, "Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru! Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award.". He expressed grief at the loss as he added, "It’s been a year since you left us. You will always be missed. 🙏".

Have a look:

Ajay Devgn misses father Veeru Devgan

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor had shared a beautiful video on his Twitter handle where he paid tribute to his late father who passed away a year ago due to a cardiac arrest. In the video, we can see glimpses of Ajay's precious moments with his late father, while sombre piano music plays in the background. On remembering his father, Ajay shared a heart-warming caption which read that the actor still feels the presence of his father beside him, exactly in the same manner as he was, protective and caring.

Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A8aYyF70bV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

Apart from this, the actor had shared another memory with his father on social media. Last year, on Teacher's day, Ajay Devgn remembered Veeru for the "invaluable life lessons" he had taught. Ajay shared a throwback picture with dad Veeru and wrote, "My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons."

Veeru Devgan was a veteran action director, who directed action sequences in over 80 films, mainly in the nineties. He also ventured into film direction with the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, and Monisha Koirala. Veeru Devgan has also acted in a couple of films such as Kranti, Sourabh, and Singhasan. The father-son duo has worked together in films such as Ishq, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Dilwale, Divya Shakti, Jigar, and Phool Aur Kaante.

