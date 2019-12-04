Ajay Devgn: Big Shoutout To My Fans For The Love You've Given Me, Reminds Me I'm Lucky

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is creating headlines, as this project marks Ajay’s 100th movie in Hindi cinema. He began his journey back in 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante alongside Madhoo and Aruna Irani. Ever since then, Devgn has come a long way in the industry and always thanked his fans for the constant support. On December 3, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful montage of illustrations made by one of his fans, thanking his audience for the love they have showered on him throughout his journey.

Ajay Devgn calls himself lucky to have the best fans

Besides Kajol’s wishes, many superstars from the industry wished Ajay for his 100th film. Surprisingly, one of his fans congratulated him on social media by making illustrations on Ajay's on-screen iconic characters from his previously released hit films like Singham, Golmaal, Son of Sardaar, Drishyam, Shivaay, De De Pyaar De and many more. Sharing the video on his social media handle, Ajay Devgn thanked his fans and shared about how grateful he felt about his journey. He wrote, “Big shout out to my fans for the amount of love you’ve given to me via #DevgnOn100. It just reminds me of how lucky I am. Thank you for making this journey so memorable with your super imagination! Swipe left to see a few of my favourite ones for all my fans to enjoy”. Watch the video here.

The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have left no stone unturned to treat Ajay’s fans. They have been releasing back-to-back posters of the film that have already intrigued the audience to watch the film. The trailer of the movie was unveiled on November 19 and has hit 47 million views online. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

