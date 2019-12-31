Kareena Kapoor Has Won The Coveted 'Black Lady' For Many Of Her Performances; See The List

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular Bollywood actor is not just a name, but a brand. She made her debut in the film Refugee in the year 2000. Till now Kareena Kapoor has been one of the most loved actors in the Hindi Film Industry. She has received several awards in her acting career, including six Filmfare Awards as an appreciation for her work. Reportedly, Kareena is also one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actor.

Kareena Kapoor has some memorable performances to her name. Some of these iconic performances include Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dolly from Omkara, and Geet from Jab We Met. Her impactful performances have given many other actors of the Indian film industry an inspiration to work with enthusiasm and passion.

She got her first Filmfare award for the movie Refugee in the year 2001, as the Best Debut Actor. The second award was for the film ‘Chameli’ in the year 2004. This award was the Filmfare’s Special Award to Kareena Kapoor for the Chameli’s role. The third Filmfare award was for the movie ‘Dev’ for the Best Actress (critics) in the year 2005. In this movie, Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor received her next Filmfare trophy in the year 2007 for the Best Actress (critics) for the movie ‘Omkara’. The movie was based on Shakespeare's famous play, Othello. Kareena Kapoor was again honoured by Filmfare in the year 2008 for the movie ‘Jab We Met’. She won the Best Actress award for the film. The last Filmfare Award that she received was for the Best Supporting Actress in 2011 for the movie ‘We Are Family’. In this movie, she was paired opposite Arjun Rampal. Her role was widely appreciated for her outstanding performance as the supporting character.

Kareena has been nominated many times by Filmfare for various movies like 3 Idiots, Kurbaan, Golmaal 3, among others. This just proves how amazing the actor's career graph has been.

