'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay- Kareena Starrer Stands Strong On Day 13

Bollywood comic drama Good Newwz stands strong at the box office even after two weeks of its release. Good Newwz grossed a total of ₹172.54 crores till now. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is in no mood to slow down. Reportedly, the movie may enter the ₹200 crores club soon. The movie is doing good business overseas too. It has managed to gross $8.5 million in the international markets till January 6, 2020. According to Box Office India, the movie may experience a fall with two highly anticipated movies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chapaak releasing this weekend.

Good Newwz box office collection

In the second weekend of its release, the movie collected a total of ₹33 crores. It also did a good business on its second Monday and Tuesday with a total of ₹ 5.40 respectively. The total collection of the movie till day 13 is ₹172.54 crores. Good Newwz features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

#GoodNewwz is in no mood to slow down... Will breach ₹ 175 cr mark today [Day 13]... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 172.54 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2020

Good Newwz overseas collection

Good Newwz after its theatrical release on December 27, 2019, earned $4 million in the United States and Canada, $1.38 million in the United Arab Emirates and ₹986,000 in the United Kingdom and $1.23 million in Australia and New Zealand.

Good Newwz first week collections

Helmed by Raj Mehta, this flick is loaded with humorous moments. The actors have impressed the critics with their comic timings. It is one of the last releases of 2019 and made a moderate entry in the box office by earning ₹17.56 crore on its opening day. By the end of the first week of its release, the movie had collected ₹ 65.99 crores. By Sunday, Good Newwz hit the ₹150 crore mark by earning ₹ 14.40 crore.

#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

