'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay- Kareena Starrer Stands Strong On Day 13

Bollywood News

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27, 2019. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
good newwz

Bollywood comic drama Good Newwz stands strong at the box office even after two weeks of its release. Good Newwz grossed a total of ₹172.54 crores till now. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is in no mood to slow down. Reportedly, the movie may enter the ₹200 crores club soon. The movie is doing good business overseas too. It has managed to gross $8.5 million in the international markets till January 6, 2020. According to Box Office India, the movie may experience a fall with two highly anticipated movies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chapaak releasing this weekend.

Good Newwz box office collection

In the second weekend of its release, the movie collected a total of ₹33 crores. It also did a good business on its second Monday and Tuesday with a total of ₹ 5.40 respectively. The total collection of the movie till day 13 is ₹172.54 crores. Good Newwz features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Good Newwz overseas collection

Good Newwz after its theatrical release on December 27, 2019, earned $4 million in the United States and Canada, $1.38 million in the United Arab Emirates and ₹986,000 in the United Kingdom and $1.23 million in Australia and New Zealand. 

Also Read| 'Good Newwz' box office collection: The Akshay-Kareena starrer earns Rs 136 crore

Good Newwz first week collections

Helmed by Raj Mehta, this flick is loaded with humorous moments. The actors have impressed the critics with their comic timings. It is one of the last releases of 2019 and made a moderate entry in the box office by earning ₹17.56 crore on its opening day. By the end of the first week of its release, the movie had collected ₹ 65.99 crores. By Sunday, Good Newwz hit the ₹150 crore mark by earning ₹ 14.40 crore.

Also Read| 'Good Newwz' scores big in its second weekend; Check out box office collection

Also Read| Akshay Kumar movies report card: Good Newwz vs Housefull 4 Box Office collections

Also Read| 'Good Newwz' refuses to slow down on 11th day; breaks 'Kesari's record

 

 

Published:
