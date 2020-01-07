'Good Newwz' Refuses To Slow Down On 11th Day; Breaks 'Kesari's Record

Bollywood flick Good Newwz is ruling the box office. According to the movie critic Taran Adarsh, the film continues to remain ‘super-strong’ in the second week of its release. Good Newwz has collected ₹167.50 crores to date in the country and is expected to hit the ₹200 crore club in no time. The film’s overseas collection has crossed $8.3 million. Good Newwz has broken the record of critically acclaimed Kesari, which was released in March previous year. Kesari starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and collected ₹ 154.41 crores overall.

#GoodNewwz remains super strong on [second] Mon... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 167.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2020

Good Newwz's overseas collection

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in the prominent roles, this movie earned $3 million in the United States, $1.34 million in the United Arab Emirates and ₹959,000 in the United Kingdom and $1.19 million in Australia and New Zealand. Good Newzz showcases the lead actors as couples.

First week's box office collection

Helmed by Raj Mehta, this flick is loaded with humorous moments. The actors have impressed the critics with their comic timings. Good Newwz was theatrically released on December 27, 2019. It is one of the last releases of 2019 and made a decent entry in the box office by earning ₹17.56 crore on its opening day. By the end of the first week of its release, the movie had collected ₹ 65.99 crores. By Sunday, Good Newwz hit the ₹150 crore mark by earning ₹ 14.40 crore.

#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

