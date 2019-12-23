Kiara Advani Slays In A Black Button Down Pantsuit As She Walks In For 'Good Newwz' Event

In 2019, Kiara Advani made her gans go gaga over her when she featured in Kabir Singh. The actor is currently gearing for another upcoming movie Good Newwz in 2019. She is playing a lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor, who is on a promotional spree right now, recently grabbed eyeballs in a black pantsuit in one of her events.

In the promotional event, Kiara looked adorable wearing a Massimo Dutti black pantsuit. The actor wore a double-breasted pantsuit paired with black flared pants. She kept the look bossy and formal with a white shirt and black tie. Her look was completed with black pointed heeled boots.

Kiara’s makeup was glammed up with black smokey eyes, mascara lashed waterline and pink lip colour. The actor’s look was kept chic with a high ponytail and golden studded earrings.

About the actor Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her film debut with 2014 poorly received comedy Fugly, Advani had her first commercial success with a brief role in the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by essaying a prominent role in Netflix's Lust Stories. She also played the love interest of the male protagonists in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and the romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019), one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Her upcoming role in Good Newwz is eagerly awaited by her fans all over as the film happens to be one of the most-anticipated upcoming films.

