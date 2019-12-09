Sonakshi Sinha's Adorable Post For Her Father On His 73rd Birthday

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha took it to social media to wish her father Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday today. The actor-turned-politician turned 73 today. His daughter Sonakshi Sinha wished him by sharing a sweet post on her social media handle. She posted a picture of the two of them wearing black and captioned the picture as “Birthday boy,” along with a cake emoji.

Here is the picture shared by Sonakshi Sinha

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi replied to the post saying, "Happy bday uncle". Many other fans and Sonakshi Sinha's followers were also seen commenting on the post. While some fans wished the actor-turned-politician, others chose to appreciate the father-daughter bonding.

Shatrughan Sinha's older son Luv Sinha who played a lead role in Sadiyaan released in 2010 as well as J. P Dutta's 2018 film Paltan also shared a lovely post in order to wish his father on this 73rd birthday. Luv posted a picture of himself with his father. He captioned the picture as, "“#Happybirthday to my #Hero #Family #Happy #Memories #Star #Legend #Shotgun #Idol #Shatrughansinha #Best #Father #fatherandson #Throwback #Monday #toomanyhastags." Many of Luv's fans sent birthday wishes for his father on his birthday.

Sonakshi Sinha was seen sharing screen with her father for a special song Rafta Rafta Medley from 2018 release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The song featured the film lead actor Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The Rafta Rafta Medley also featured Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha in guest appearances.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie is all set to release on December 20 this year. Sonakshi will also be starring in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s directorial Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Reportedly, the movie will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

