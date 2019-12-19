Kareena's Expressions & Diljit's Comic Timing Steal The Show In 2nd Good Newwz Trailer

The makers of the upcoming movie, Good Newwz, have released a new trailer of the film. The trailer featuring its lead pair, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-Kaira Advani showcases some of the best scenes of the film to offer comic relief. Here is all you need to know about the second trailer of Good Newwz.

Good Newwz trailer: It is Batra v/s Batra

Good Newwz's new trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of the Batra couple; while Deepti (Kareena Kapoor) and Varun (Akshay Kumar) are affluent and sophisticated, Honey (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monika (Kiara Advani) are happy-go-lucky and naive. The trailer sees some of the most interesting scenes of the film to offer a roller coaster ride for viewers. In the second trailer of Good Newwz, the war between the Batras gets more interesting and funny. It also shows the on-point comic timing of Diljit Dosanjh and the hilarious expressions of Kareena Kapoor Khan. It looks like the fun antics of the lead characters will win the hearts of the audiences. The trailer also introduces the character of Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra, who have a pivotal role in the film.

Catch the Good Newwz trailer here:

Good Newwz narrates the tale of two married couples, who opt for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), to become parents. The movie, starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead is slated to hit the marquee on December 27, 2019. The movie's songs like Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Kara Kara, and others have turned out to chartbusters and are receiving love from audiences.

