Kareena Kapoor Khan's Promotional Wardrobe From Good Newwz Proves She Is A Trendsetter

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz has hit the theatres, and fans are loving the movie. Good Newwz has been doing well at the box office and has been appreciated by the critics too. Kareena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the movie. This good performance of the movie is due to the promotion of the movie too. Here are some of the outfits that Kareena Kapoor Khan wore during the promotions of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan outfits:

Navy-blue suit

In this picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. She is seen in a closed neck suit and perfectly matching straight cut pants. This navy-blue dress matched to her classic and trendy look from the film.

Read Also| Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From 'Chup Chup Ke' That You Should Not Miss

Denim Jacket

In this picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a retro outfit. She is seen in a denim jacket and denim pants. She is also wearing a black mesh turtleneck t-shirt with a strapless brassiere underneath it.

Read Also| Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

Yellow dress by Dion Lee

In this picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a yellow dress by Dion Lee. This yellow one-piece dress was unique. It had a high-low hem with cut-out details in the front. The brown glares completed her look.

Floral saree

In this picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white saree. The saree had Bebo written over it. The matching patterns on the saree completed her look.

Read Also| Good Newwz Box-Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Takes 30% Jump On Day 2

Bottle green suit

In this picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a bottle-green suit. She was seen in a tiny black brassiere which played peek-a-boo. She wore a green classic jacket on it. Her skin fit pants with the slits completed her look

Read Also| Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Inspired Looks To Try This New Year's Eve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.