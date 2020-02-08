Gordon Ramsey's Best Insults That Turned Out To Become Hilarious Memes On The Internet

Gordon Ramsey is unarguably one of the most popular chefs across the globe. Known for his impeccable culinary skills, Gordon Ramsey has been a part of many reality television cooking shows like Hells Kitchen, Masterchef and Kitchen Nightmares. Gordon Ramsey is a perfectionist when it comes to reviewing contestant's performance in these cooking shows.

Image Credit: Gordon Ramsey Instagram

Time and again, we have seen Gordon Ramsey insulting contestants brutally. So much so that thousands of Gordon Ramsey's memes have been doing the rounds on the net for ages. Take a look at this unconventional compilation of Gordon Ramsey's best insults, wherein he can be seen losing his cool over the contestants.

Also Read: Culinary Schools In India That Will Provide You The Right Knowledge To Pursue Your Passion

"The Idiot Sandwich "

Image credit: A still from youtube channel-The Late Late Show with James Corden

Gordon Ramsey is known for his bold and straight-forward comments and criticism. The strict chef literally grabbed two slices of bread and kept it on either sides of the face of one contestant. He was not only fuming with anger but insulting the contestant ruthlessly. He called her an Idiot Sandwich. The idiot sandwich Gordon Ramsey's memes are one of the most popular ones of the chef.

Also Read: Claudio Aprile: The Author And Celebrity Chef's Culinary Journey

When Gordon Ramsey used abusive language

Image credit: A still from youtube channel-The Late Late Show with James Corden

Gordon Ramsey at times forgets that his behaviour is quite inappropriate. There have been many instances when Gordon Ramsey uses abusive language while correcting the mistakes of contestants during tasks. He not only shouts on them at the top of his voice but also hurls abuses at them. On various occasions, he has been abusing the entire team of chef's in Hells Kitchen episode.

Also Read: Sanjana Patel: When The Chef Introduced Her Signature Dish On MasterChef

"You think it's funny?"

Image credit: A still from youtube channel-The Late Late Show with James Corden

When a chef working in a popular restaurant, which Gordon Ramsey was managing argued with him over a dish, Ramsey berated the chef. He questioned the chef "you think it's funny" and then took his case in front of other chefs. Then Gordon asked him to get out of the kitchen and leave immediately.

Also Read: MasterChef, Fit Foodie And Other Television Food Shows To Draw Inspiration From

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.