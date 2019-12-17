Claudio Aprile: The Author And Celebrity Chef's Culinary Journey

Considered as one of Canada’s most celebrated visionary chef, Claudio Aprile is the owner and Chef manager of the Orderfire Restaurant Group in Toronto. With a career spanning over 30 years, Claudio Aprile has worked in some of the most renowned kitchens across the globe. Here is everything you need to know about the popular celebrity chef.

Claudio Aprile’s journey

Besides having owned and worked at multiple restaurants over the years, Chef Claudio Aprile is an author to several cookbooks and recently served as a head chef to the acclaimed Toronto-based restaurant, Copetin. Chef Claudio donned the hat of the judge for the much-popular show, MasterChef Canada Season 3. Aprile also teamed up with the hospitality icon Nick Di Donato to open the restaurant Xango in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood.

Chef Claudio Aprile’s first restaurant

In 2009, Claudio Aprile opened his first restaurant, Origin in Toronto, Canada. Later, Aprile opened two more branches of Origin, one in Liberty Village and one in Bayview Village in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Aprile is currently serving as a judge for MasterChef Canada.

Photo Alert: Episodic images for the finale of @MasterChefCDA, titled “Final Showdown,” are available for download on @thelede_ca. The finale airs at a special time Monday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, https://t.co/85grarWPYz, and the CTV app: https://t.co/Z1CqCCoHbW pic.twitter.com/BVtGGMSfEf — CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) June 4, 2019

Last night at the Music Under the City Stars event with producer Mark Burg, #MasterChef @claudioaprile & basketball player @isaiahthomas! #CanadaThrives pic.twitter.com/kLgWA7K2UQ — Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) July 19, 2019

