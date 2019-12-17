The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Claudio Aprile: The Author And Celebrity Chef's Culinary Journey

Food

Besides owning multiple restaurants, Chef Claudio Aprile is an author to several cookbooks as well and recently served as a judge on MasterChef, read more

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
claudio aprile

Considered as one of Canada’s most celebrated visionary chef, Claudio Aprile is the owner and Chef manager of the Orderfire Restaurant Group in Toronto. With a career spanning over 30 years, Claudio Aprile has worked in some of the most renowned kitchens across the globe. Here is everything you need to know about the popular celebrity chef.

Also Read | Sanjana Patel: When The Chef Introduced Her Signature Dish On MasterChef

Claudio Aprile’s journey

Besides having owned and worked at multiple restaurants over the years, Chef Claudio Aprile is an author to several cookbooks and recently served as a head chef to the acclaimed Toronto-based restaurant, Copetin. Chef Claudio donned the hat of the judge for the much-popular show, MasterChef Canada Season 3. Aprile also teamed up with the hospitality icon Nick Di Donato to open the restaurant Xango in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood.

Also Read | When Chef Kunal Kapur Presented His Signature Dish 'Kunal's Phool Surprise' In MasterChef

Chef Claudio Aprile’s first restaurant

In 2009, Claudio Aprile opened his first restaurant, Origin in Toronto, Canada. Later, Aprile opened two more branches of Origin, one in Liberty Village and one in Bayview Village in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Aprile is currently serving as a judge for MasterChef Canada.

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay: Masterchef Kitchens Owned By The Michelin Star Holder

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Claudio Aprile (@claudioaprile1) on

Also Read | MasterChef India: Ranveer Brar Nails The Blind Jalebi Challenge Like A Pro; Watch Video

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES