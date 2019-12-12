Sanjana Patel: When The Chef Introduced Her Signature Dish On MasterChef

Titled as the Pastry Queen of India by food enthusiasts across the country, Chef Sanjana Patel is one of the few female chefs who have broken stereotypes relating to India’s dessert culture. An expert in French desserts, Chef Sanjana is famous for infusing classic French desserts with Indian flavours. Chef Sanjana opened India’s first chef-owned patisserie, La Folie. Here is a throwback to the time when Sanjana Patel introduced her signature dish.

Also Read | Sanjana Patel: All About The Pastry Queen Of India And How She Won Over France

Chef Sanjana Patel’s signature dish

Chef Sanjana Patel introduced her signature dish, Naniji’s Kheer Royale, on MasterChef season 5, when the chef was invited as a guest for the elimination challenge. On the show, Sanjana Patel revealed that the dish marks an ode to her late grandmother. Speaking about the details, Sanjana added that the dish is surrounded with a white chocolate dome which is powdered with some organic food colour. Sanjana revealed that a creamy parfe, topped with a lemon-chilly was placed under the dome, which adds a creamy texture to the dish.

Also Read | MasterChef, Fit Foodie And Other Television Food Shows To Draw Inspiration From

What happened on the show?

On the 10th episode of Masterchef season 5, chef Sanjana Patel was a guest-chef. As per the rules of the show, the least-performing contestants faced the elimination challenge, in which they were given a surprise dish to recreate. In that particular episode, Contestants Mirwaan, Sreelakshmi and Ajay reached the elimination round and were challenged to recreate Chef Sanjana's signature dish. While Ajay and Mirwaan successfully managed to recreate the iconic dish, contestant Sreelaskhmi had to leave Masterchef apron and go home.

Also Read | Masterchef India: Five Local Traditional Dishes That The Contestants Introduced Viewers To

Also Read | MasterChef India: Vineet Bhati's 'The Rumali Roti Challenge' To Teach A Lesson In Humility

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.