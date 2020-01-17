Culinary Schools In India That Will Provide You The Right Knowledge To Pursue Your Passion

There is one industry which will never be out of business and that is the food and beverage industry. The number of students enrolling for culinary schools has swollen up to a massive extent in the past few years. The last few years have experienced more and more exposure to the food industry, even on some entertainment platforms. If you aspire to polish art for cooking, then you must opt for the correct institution which will not only provide you with the necessary skills but also help you achieve your dream of becoming a renowned chef one day. There is no dearth of culinary schools in India, but you must enrol in the one which is touted among India's best and which gives you a nearly international-level of exposure. Take a look at some well-known and best Culinary schools in India.

Image Credit:@ranveer.brar Instagram

Top Three Culinary Schools in India

1. IMH Dadar, Mumbai

The Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (IHM) situated at Dadar in Mumbai is one of the top institutes when it comes to culinary schools in India. The admission in any Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) is not direct, one needs to crack certain levels of an exam in order to secure a place in any IHM. The cut-off of IHM Mumbai is generally the highest. This is because this Indian culinary school provide world-class education when it comes to cooking. It is also one of the oldest Culinary schools in India, as it was founded in 1954 by Late. Smt. Lilavati Munshi.

2. IHM Pusa, New Delhi

Institute of Hotel Management Catering and Nutritions situated at Pusa road New Delhi, is the amidst the topmost culinary schools in India. Governed by the Ministry of Tourism in India, once again the enrollment process for getting into this prestigious cooking institution is by cracking an all-India-entrance exam. This Indian culinary school is known for its discipline, successful alumni's and finest faculty.

3. Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad

When it comes to culinary schools in India there is no way we forget to mention about Culinary Academy of India. Located in the city of Nawabs, this is yet another topnotch culinary schools in India. Amongst all culinary schools, this one will provide you with the right knowledge to pursue your passion for food on a global level. If you are serious about your career as a promising chef, then this is the place for you.

