'Got Many Offers': Sonu Sood Talks About The Impact Of Humanitarian Work On His Career

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his team have never disappointed anyone who needed help. The actor has always come forward to help those who reached out to him, in whatever capacity he could. Fans have often said that he is a real-life hero because of his humanitarian work, which was highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment portal Pinkvilla about his philanthropist nature and how it has contributed to his professional life. He shared that his life has completely changed after his humanitarian work got highlighted.

Sonu Sood on how lockdown changed his life

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor said that since his school and college days, he has been into a lot of charity work. He added the pandemic took the whole movement to a different level and people have started giving him special treatment after reading about his work. Sonu revealed that he has been flooded with lead roles and scripts of the same sort. Talking about his upcoming films, the actor kept his fans on his toes and said that hopefully, some good announcements are sure to be announced in a week's time. Admitting to the fact how his work affected his image in the fraternity, the actor said that so far he has not been offered any villain roles. He is not sure whether they will excite him or not.

Read: Sonu Sood Shows Off His Abs In Latest IG Post, Draws Attention From Several B-town Celebs

Read: Sonu Sood Thanks Cyclist Narayan Vyas For Dedicating 2000-kms Ride To Him



The actor who is dedicated to helping the people, says that by seeing so much respect in the eyes of the people, he feels he is levied with great responsibility. The Happy New Year actor shares that when people call him a real-life hero, that puts a great amount of responsibility on his shoulders and it encourages him to continue doing the great work. Continuing, he said that through his good work, he feels he got the opportunity of meeting and getting connected with great souls.



Read: Sonu Sood Moves SC Against HC Order Dismissing His Plea On Alleged Illegal Construction

Read: Bombay HC Dismisses Sonu Sood's Plea Challenging BMC's Notice On 'illegal Construction'

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.