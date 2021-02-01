Sonu Sood Shows Off His Abs In Latest IG Post, Draws Attention From Several B-town Celebs

Actor Sonu Sood recently shared a picture from his workout that showed off his abs and physique that made his followers go crazy. Not just fans of the actor, but also many Bollywood celebrities marveled at his physique in the comment section. Celebrities such as Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, and many others commented on Sonu Sood's Instagram post.

Sonu Sood's Instagram

In the picture, Sonu Sood can be seen working out on a treadmill in a gym, showing off his ripped physique. He captioned his post "Show Off" with a delightful laughing emoji. Sunil Shetty commented on the picture exclaiming "Sonu paaaaaaa" with a fist bump emoji, to which Sood replied "Anna" with a warming blue heart emoji. Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "BHAAAAAAAI CHAI MANGAO" to which Sonu Sood replied "Mere bhai ke liye malai maarke." Raveena Tandon commented "Seriously" adding a laughing emoji agreeing with the caption. Bollywood director Farah Khan commented jokingly "T-shirt pehni hi kyu" teasing him with the winking face tongue out emoji. The fans went crazy over his rocking body with numerous comments filled with illustrated fire emojis, red hearts, and heart eyes emoticons.

Sonu Sood's Photos

Sonu Sood's fitness posts have astonished fans and celebrities in B-Town on several occasions. He is an avid social media user and shares images and videos from his whereabouts and fitness routine. He is no stranger to sharing his shirtless images from his photoshoots often on his social media handles. Check out some of Sonu Sood's photos showing off his rocking body-

Sonu Sood Upcoming Works

On the work front, Sonu Sood was recently seen playing a key role in a Telugu Film Alludu Adhurs which was written and directed by Sai Sreenivas. The film released on 14th January on the occasion of Sankranthi and it starred Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh as the lead roles. The actor also made his music debut with the new song Pagal Nahi Hona opposite Sunanda Sharma which released on January 15. Sonu Sood announced this year that he will only do positive, author-backed roles. In an interview with SpotboyE, he spoke about the positive change on him in the past year in pandemic and as far as his career was concerned he won't be taking any villain roles and will be doing positive roles from now on. He said he has been offered many goods roles and he needed a time-frame to do at least a couple of films a year.

All image source: Sonu Sood's Instagram

