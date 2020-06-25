Govinda's Iconic 90s Comedy Flick 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' Clocks 21 Yrs, Actor Shares Post

In 1999, Govinda played the lead character in David Dhawan’s Haseena Maan Jaayegi. The lead cast of the movie also includes Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal. As the movie clockes 21 years of its release date, Govinda shared a post on his social media to make the announcement. Read ahead to know more-

Govinda’s post as Haseena Maan Jaayegi clocks 21 years

Haseena Maan Jaayegi is considered as one of Govinda's best performances in his entire career. The actor has also won many awards for his character of Monu from Haseena Maan Jaayegi. On June 25, 2020, Govinda took to his official Instagram account to share a post as the movie completes 21 years. The actor captioned the post, "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! 😉🕺🏻❤️"

Haseena Maan Jaayegi was reportedly inspired by the 1966 movie Pyar Kiye Jaa and went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi movie in the year 1999. Haseena Maan Jaayegi is a remake of the 1964 Tamil classic movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. The movie has been remade as the Telugu movie Preminchi Choodu (1965) and the Kannada movie Preethi Madu Thamashe Nodu (1979).

The plot of the film revolves around Amirchand (Kader Khan) who is the ill-fated father of two mischievous sons, Sonu (Sanjay Dutt) and Monu (Govinda). Both of them are always up to one prank or another, most of them aimed at stealing money from Amirchand. He warns their sons to become serious towards life if they want to live in his home. He asks Monu to join office and Sonu to go to Goa for claiming some money he had lent to someone. Whereas Monu plays another prank by calling up a girls' hostel and flirting with Ritu (Karisma Kapoor), Sonu mistakenly goes to one Gulzarilal Verma (Anupam Kher) for claiming the money, where he meets Pooja (Pooja Batra). Both Ritu and Pooja are Gulzarilal's daughters.

Sonu and Monu fall in love with Pooja and Ritu, respectively. Sonu calls up Monu to come to Goa, disguised as his Uncle for fixing up his and Pooja's marriage. This leads to a series of confusions as Gulzarilal's sister Santho (Aruna Irani) also falls in love with Monu (disguised as Uncle). To get rid of the problem, Sonu and Monu throw a dummy of the Uncle from top of a cliff, only to land up getting arrested for killing the non-existent uncle. Amirchand comes to know of this and reaches Goa with his assistant Kunj Biharilal (Satish Kaushik). Little did Sonu and Monu know that Amirchand and Gulzarilal turned out to be long lost friends.

