Was Vijay Deverakonda Not The First Choice For Rashmika Mandanna's Film 'Geetha Govindam'?

According to reports, actor Vijay Deverakona was not the first choice to be a part of the commercially successful film Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam is a romantic-comedy film that was released in 2018. The film features Vijay Deverakonda opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. It was the first time that the much-loved pair collaborated and their duo became a huge success.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Allu Arjun And Not Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Choice For The Film

Did Vijay Deverakonda replace Allu Arjun in Geetha Govindam?

However, it has now been reported that it was not Vijay Deverakonda who was initially considered for the role. Geetha Govindam was initially offered to Pushpa actor Allu Arjun. Reports claim that the director of the film had narrated the film to Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind. Allu Arjun had liked the script but decided against doing it as he had created a mass image after starring in the action-packed film Sarrainodu.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Looks Dapper In Unseen Picture From Sets Of 'Sarrainodu'; See Pic

Since Allu Arjun was perceived as an action hero by the audiences, he thought that the viewers will not accept him in the role of a romantic comedy film actor. Hence, the film was given to Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film went on to become a commercial success and the audience fell in love with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry.

This was not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda replaced Allu Arjun for a film. Previously, it was reported that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s upcoming Pan-India film Fighter was initially offered to Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun backed out from the film, which was then offered to Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s Reply To Rashmika's Birthday Wish Has Fans Swooning Over The Pair

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh who is the director of the film, was planning to cast Allu Arjun for the role of the male lead. He had even taken the script to the actor. However, he rejected the film for some unstated reasons. Puri Jagannadh had previously worked with Allu Arjun and hence he was approached for the film.

After Allu Arjun rejected the film, Puri Jagannadh made a few tweaks in the script and planned on casting his son Akash Puri Jagannadh in the film. However, that too didn’t work out and the film finally went to Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly spent time in Thailand taking mixed martial arts training for the film.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar To Turn Producer For Vijay Deverakonda Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.