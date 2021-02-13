Govinda Blesses Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal With Good Wishes; Here's His Response

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, has shared a congratulatory story on Instagram by Hero No.1 star Govinda. On Saturday, Varun Dhawan shared Govinda's Instagram story where the actor had congratulated him for his marriage. Govinda had posted a note on his Instagram story and gave Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal his blessings! He wrote, "God Bless you both beta". Varun replied saying, "Thank u" with an "I Love You" gif. Take a look at Varun's story here!

Credit: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Read more| Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are All Smiles With Their Family In This Photo; See Here

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding ceremony

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 24, 2021. The wedding took place at The Mansion House in Alibaug and was only attended by the couple's close family due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The actor finally hosted a post-wedding bash on Friday, February 12, 2021, which was attended by his friends from the industry.

The bash saw the presence of celebs like Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Malaika Arora, fashion designer Kunal Rawal, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, among others.

Read more| Varun Dhawan Raises Temperature With His New Shirtless Pictures On Instagram; Check Out

Varun and Natasha Dalal are high school sweethearts and got married after dating for a period of over 10 years. Natasha is a fashion designer and specialises in bridal wear, famous for her designs having heavy embellishments.

Read more| Kartik Aaryan Makes Fun Of His 'more Educated' Sister For Booking The Wrong Flight, WATCH

Varun Dhawan's movies

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The remake was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan who had also directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. He will next star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mahta, the star cast had recently completed a schedule in Chandigarh. The film will narrate the story of two couples. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline, a biopic on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will direct the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Read more| After Being Fired From 'The Mandalorian', Gina Carano Announces New Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.