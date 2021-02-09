Varun Dhawan Raises Temperature With His New Shirtless Pictures On Instagram; Check Out

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram on Tuesday, February 9, to share a couple of pictures from a photoshoot. Not just his fans but his celebrity friends too are gushing over the shirtless pictures of the actor, as he flaunts his well-toned physique. Read along and take a look at the pictures as you scroll down.

Varun Dhawan shares behind the scene pictures from a shoot

Varun Dhawan shared two of his pictures from a shoot on his Instagram account on Tuesday, February 9. The actor chose to go shirtless and sported just a pair of shorts and his training gloves, showing off his well-toned physique. He is leaning on to the window in both the pictures and stares straight in the lens for the first picture, while for the second he gazes outside the window.

For caption he wrote, “Never back down” followed by a wolf emoji and the tags to his hairstylists, designers and the brand that he was wearing. The post has fetched over 650k likes which are increasing by the minute and comments have a huge number of "fire" emojis being dropped by everyone including his friends and fans. Take a look at some of the comments under the picture, here.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan wishes Varun Sharma on his birthday

Varun Dhawan shared birthday wishes for actor Varun Sharma aka Choocha of Fukrey fame on his birthday on February 4. Dhawan made a visit to the sets of Cirkus, to wish the actor. He shared pictures with the whole team that includes Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Rohit Shetty. He later took to his Instagram to share the picture and wrote a note for Varun to wish him and also thanked director Rohit Shetty for the hospitality on the sets.

His caption read, “Happy birthday mera laal @fukravarun. Thank u for the hospitality and love @itsrohitshetty. Great catching up with the entire team @ranveersingh @hegdepooja @jacquelinef143” followed by a bunch of emojis. Sharma reacted to the post and wrote, “Bhaiiii I Loooovvveeeee You!!” in a comment.

