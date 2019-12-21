5 Best Videos Of The Week: From Dancing Like Govinda To Mouthing Salman Khan Dialogues

The one mobile phone application that has gained momentum in India in the recent past is the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok. TikTok is the most commonly used video-sharing platform and that is the reason you will find some of the funniest videos on the application. From funny clips to educational content, millions of people are uploading videos on the application every day. Here's a look at the top 5 most viral videos of the week.

Top TikTok videos of the week

With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in theatres now, fans are making videos from the film to celebrate the release. A user named Farzi Salman Khan aka Najeem Khan shared a video that is going viral on social media now. In the video, Najeem can be seen in Chulbul Pandey like uniform and is mouthing dialogue from the Salman Khan film. Najeem is known for being a big fan of Salman Bhai and often mouths dialogues from his films.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Emerges As The Most Followed Celebrity On TikTok In India

Another user named Awez Darbar, who is known for his amazing dancing skills shared a video recently which went viral. In the video, Awez can be seen imitating Govinda's dance moves from the song Makhna. Awez, shaking his legs on Makhna from the film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is making netizens go gaga over him.

Read: Jimmy Neesham Ridicules TikTok Users, Says ‘I Have Self-respect’

Another video that is making TikTok users go crazy is practically a joke that we all know from our childhood. In the video, a grandmother who is walking normally suddenly acts as if she is going to fall and the three boys standing next to her are giving hilarious reactions. The video is going viral on the application and people are not just loving the reactions of the boys but also the amazing acting skills of the grandmother.

Read: TikTok App: THESE Were The Most Popular Challenges On TikTok In 2019

One video that is going viral on TikTok this week is of a Sikh man who walks into his house only to discover all his family members, including his mother, are busy using their mobile phones. The middle-aged man cuts down his wifi connectivity following which the family members start talking to each other. The man ends the video with a message that sometimes you should live without the internet.

Read: Tiktok's Chair Challenge Can Be Completed Only By Women, Video Gets Over Million Views

Remember, the times when you would make a pact with your friends to not study for exams but in the end, you are the only one going clueless into the exam hall. In the video, a group of friends make a similar pact to not study for the exams. But when one of the friends return back to the house, he discovers that the other three are hiding under their bedsheet and studying. The friend gets frustrated and starts beating them all.



